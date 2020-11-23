Fresh coronavirus restrictions imposed as indoor dining gets banned in Karachi

People order food in a mall in Karachi on August 11, 2020. — AFP/Files

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday banned indoor dining in the metropolis as fresh restrictions were imposed after an uptick in coronavirus cases.



Shallwani, in a notification, said that dining will be allowed only in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces.



The Karachi commissioner and administrator ordered deputy commissioners to strictly implement the restrictions so as to curb the spread of the infection, which has seen a steady increase ever since educational institutions were opened across Pakistan in a phased manner from September 15.

The development comes hours after the federal government announced that the country's schools would be closed from November 26, while studies continue online.



Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, out of 1,322 new cases recorded in Sindh, Karachi reported a staggering 1,065, a statement from the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said.

As many as 416 cases were recorded in District South, 355 East, 110 Central, 66 West, 61 Korangi, and 57 Malir, the chief minister added.

