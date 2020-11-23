close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Assailants gun down PTI leader in Jacobabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
A person can be seen shooting. — The News/Files

SUKKUR: Unidentified assailants on Monday shot dead PTI's former central vice-president Sardar Muhammad Sharif Buledi  within the limits of Jacobabad's Civil-Line Police Station.

The body has been shifted to Jacobabad Hospital.

The city's police said that an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the murder and identify assailants so they could be brought to book for the crime. 

