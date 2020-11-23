Important decisions expected to be taken as PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. Photo: File

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) tomorrow [Tuesday] to take key decisions on the coronavirus situation.

According to sources, the premier will take important decisions on smart lockdowns and other measures to curb the infection.



The meeting, which will be attended by officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) the Ministry of Health and Education will discuss the mushrooming cases of coronavirus across the country.

The premier will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

He will be apprised on measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus positivity ratio climbs to 7.4%



The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 211 lives across the country in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day, a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats showed.

With an average of 2,556.7 cases per day, a total of 17,897 infections were recorded while 6,051 patients recovered in Pakistan in the past week.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was appraised that the country has recorded the highest positivity rate at 7.4%.