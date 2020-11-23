close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Head of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's tribunal resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
Picture of PMDC's building. Photo: File

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Tribunal's chairman  Justice (retd) Syed Shabbar Raza Rizvi has decided to leave his post.

According to a report by Geo News, Justice (retd) Rizvi sent a letter of resignation addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he stated that the tribunal was not functioning. He added that no explanations were provided by the government regarding the non-functional status of the tribunal.

Citing the reason behind his resignation,  Justice (retd) Rizvi wrote that the rules and regulations of the tribunal were neither implemented nor followed in letter and spirit.

Per the article, Justice (retd) Rizvi was appointed as the chairman of the council's tribunal on June 29 last year. 


