close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

BLACKPINK fans on edge with release of teaser of global event

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

BLACKPINK fans were left on edge when the Korean pop group today shared a teaser of a global event.

The 31-second clip showcased varying times across the globe, indicating the start of the event.

While there was no clarity as to what the video is about and when it will launch, the way it was panned out suggests it to be a live stream event.

The launch of the event will be done across 19 cities and their respective times are mentioned in the video.

Check it out: 



Latest News

More From Entertainment