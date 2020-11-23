'Confirm Jannati Hai': Shafqat Mahmood praised by students for announcing schools closure





Shafqat Mahmood's decision to have schools, colleges and universities closed till January 11 has delighted many students across the country. A video clip of a few celebrating by chanting slogans in favour of the education minister started doing the rounds on the internet.

"Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Shafqat tera naam rahega," the students can be seen laughing and chanting in unison.

"Shafqat Bhai zindabaad, Shafqat bhai zindabad," was another, short-lived chant before it was replaced by something even more funny.

"Confirm Jannati Hai," shouted the students, praising the education minister in a light manner.

The chants and celebrations were in response to Shafqat Mahmood's decision earlier during the day which he announced after a press conference.



"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed," he had announced during the news conference. "However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021."

The education minister had said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.

During the meeting, it was decided that micro-decisions regarding examinations and other matters will be taken by the respective provinces.