Markets, shops in Lahore may close by 6pm as coronavirus cases continue to increase

LAHORE: Markets and shops in Lahore may close by 6pm everyday, sources said on Monday.

The Punjab government, however, has yet to make any official statement over this.

The shops are reportedly being given a closing deadline as SOPs are not being followed.



Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Tariq Misbah said the government shouldn't make this decision. Markets will get busy at 6pm, he said.



He said traders are ready to follow the SOPs to the fullest extent.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Pakistan has reported a total of 2,756 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 376,929.