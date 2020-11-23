close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

MDCAT 2020: Here is what you should know about PMC's updated syllabus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
The aspiring applicants attempting the MDCAT test. Photo: File

Amid confusions regarding the  MDCAT 2020 entry test,  the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced its revised syllabus after a discussion in the meeting of the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDA).

According to a press release issued by PMC, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board convened, 21st November 2020, to decide the academic and accreditation standards of medical education in Pakistan.

The medical board also devised the FSc syllabi of each province and federal board, after comparing the topics, which culminated in the compilation of common topics from such syllabi for inclusion in the MDCAT syllabus.

Here is the  updated version of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for aspiring applicants who will  sit in for the exam this year:

Latest News

More From Pakistan