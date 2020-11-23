MDCAT 2020: Here is what you should know about PMC's updated syllabus

The aspiring applicants attempting the MDCAT test. Photo: File

Amid confusions regarding the MDCAT 2020 entry test, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced its revised syllabus after a discussion in the meeting of the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDA).

According to a press release issued by PMC, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board convened, 21st November 2020, to decide the academic and accreditation standards of medical education in Pakistan.

The medical board also devised the FSc syllabi of each province and federal board, after comparing the topics, which culminated in the compilation of common topics from such syllabi for inclusion in the MDCAT syllabus.



Here is the updated version of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for aspiring applicants who will sit in for the exam this year: