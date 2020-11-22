Senior politician Anwar Aziz Chaudhry passes away

Photo collage of late politician Anwar Aziz Chaudhry (L) and his son, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

LAHORE: One of the senior-most politicians of Pakistan, Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, has passed away here on Sunday at the age of 89 years, Geo News reported.

He was a former member of the National Assembly and a federal minister. He served as federal minister for Railways and Law in 1990, and also served as federal minister for Defence. He has also been the interior minister of Punjab.

His son Daniyal Aziz is also a politician, belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Anwar Aziz Chaudhry was a professional swimmer and he had participated in the 1948 Summer Olympics.