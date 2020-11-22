Woman arrested for allegedly setting house on fire while filming TikTok video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PIR JO GOTH: A woman was arrested by police on Saturday after she allegedly set fire to her house in a TikTok video.
According to reports, Marvi Khiliji was arrested after her father, Abdul Aziz, complained to police that she had set fire to their house while filming a TikTok video.
Upon the father's complaint, police arrested Khiliji and booked her under Section 436, 427 and 506/2, bringing her to the court of the magistrate.
The court sent her to Sukkur Prison.