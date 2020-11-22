Woman arrested for allegedly setting house on fire while filming TikTok video

The woman was arrested by police on Saturday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

PIR JO GOTH: A woman was arrested by police on Saturday after she allegedly set fire to her house in a TikTok video.

According to reports, Marvi Khiliji was arrested after her father, Abdul Aziz, complained to police that she had set fire to their house while filming a TikTok video.

Upon the father's complaint, police arrested Khiliji and booked her under Section 436, 427 and 506/2, bringing her to the court of the magistrate.

The court sent her to Sukkur Prison.