Coronavirus: PM Imran Khan warns of 'complete lockdown', says PDM will be responsible

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned that the government may be compelled to enforce a "complete lockdown" across Pakistan is coronavirus cases continue to rise at the same rate, blaming Opposition for holding jalsas and endangering people's lives as a result.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister blamed the PDM for "deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods" by holding jalsas across the country with coronavirus cases in Pakistan on the rise.

"If [coronavirus] cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and the PDM will be responsible for [the] consequences," he tweeted.

Reiterating his often-repeated stance, the premier told Opposition parties that he would not grant them an NRO even if they held "a million jalsas".

"Opposition is callously destroying people's lives & livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO. Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO," he tweeted.

However, the prime minister said he did not want to take the lockdown measure as it would hurt the economy and create problems for the people. He lashed out at the Opposition by saying that its "only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy".

"I do not want to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting our economy which at the moment is showing signs of a robust recovery. Unfortunately, the Opposition's only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy," he tweeted.