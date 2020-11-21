Peshawar police make comprehensive traffic plan for PDM jalsa

The traffic plan chalked out for PDM's Peshawar rally set to take place on Sunday. — Peshawar Traffic Police

PESHAWAR: A comprehensive traffic plan has been made to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles tomorrow (Sunday) during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public rally in the city.



Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Abbas Majeed Marwat said Saturday that alternate routes have been identified and more traffic sergeants deployed to make sure no road is blocked.

“As many as 16 mobile squads, 54 rider squads, and 16 forklift teams would be deployed on the city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic," he said.



The police officer said that around 1,000 officers had been deployed in shifts so that they could remain on the road round the clock. The SSP Traffic asked the public to cooperate with the Traffic Police in keeping the traffic moving.

Ring Road will remain blocked from GT and Charsadda Road for security reasons and people of the area will have to take alternate routes via Northern Bypass, GT, and Charsadda Road to reach their destinations.

The official said the entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be banned throughout the day, adding that the district police officers of nearby districts have also been asked not to allow heavy traffic to Peshawar.



According to Abbas Majeed Marwat, the commuters will also be updated via social media and FM radio to easily reach their destinations.

He asked the general public coming from Islamabad and Mardan on the Motorway to take GT Road from Rashakai Interchange to reach Peshawar. He asked the commuters coming from Charsadda to take the Charsadda Road, while people coming from southern districts were advised to use the Frontier Road near Matani as well as the Inqilab Road in Scheme Chowk.

The people coming to attend the PDM rally have been asked to park their cars near Budnai village. "Those coming from southern districts of the province will take Ring Road from Garhi Qamardin, or Inqilab Road from Scheme Chowk. Those coming via Motorway will be diverted from Northern Bypass Chowk to reach the parking area," he added.

