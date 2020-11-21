Who is TLP’s new chief?

Saad Rizvi, Khadim Hussain Rizvi's son, has been appointed as TLP's new chief.

LAHORE: The high council of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Saturday appointed Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s son as the new chief of the party.

Saad Rizvi, who had till now served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, was nominated to succeed his father by the party leadership.

The announcement about the new head was made at Minar-e-Pakistan where thousands of Khadim Rizvi’s followers and supporters had gathered to offer his funeral prayers.

Saad Rizvi also took oath as the new ameer of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on the occasion.

The TLP chief had passed away on Thursday after suffering from a fever in his last days.

He had complained about the fever as he led a large protest at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange a few days ago, his family had confirmed.

Rizvi had been at his madrassah on Lahore's Multan Road when his health worsened. He was first taken to the Farooq Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, and then to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where his death was confirmed.

The firebrand cleric is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

The 55-year-old was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madrassah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.