PM Imran Khan calls out Opposition for 'reckless politics'

A file photo of PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

Criticising the Pakistan Democratic Movement for its insistence on holding a jalsa despite rising coronavirus cases in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused opposition leaders of "playing reckless politics with people's safety".

"The same PDM members who wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier are now playing reckless politics with people's safety," the premier tweeted early Saturday.

"They are even defying court orders and holding a jalsa when [coronavirus] cases are rising dramatically," he added.

Peshawar coronavirus positivity rate at 13.39%

The premier was quote tweeting Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), had tweeted earlier that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Peshawar had touched 13.39% on Friday. He said there were 202 patients in critical care in the provincial capital, out of which 50 were on low flow oxygen while 134 on high flow and 18 on ventilators.

"14 new critical patients arrived just yesterday," he continued. "PDM response: we will be safe on the stage so who cares what happens to citizens."

PDM not backing down

The statements from the government came after the Opposition decided it would push ahead with the Peshawar jalsa at Peshawar's Dalazak Road, Ring Road Chowk despite the city administration denying permission for a gathering there on Friday.

The notification issued by the deputy commissioner's office said the matter was considered by the district administration and capital city police under Section 14 of the KP Civil Administration Act 2020. The government officials did a field assessment and held a meeting with the jalsa organisers.

But, citing a November 2 notification issued by the KP government banning large public gatherings owing to the rising coronavirus positivity rate in the community, the deputy commissioner denied permission to hold the jalsa "after considering all aspects, and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19."

However, the PDM is not ready to back down. Its media coordinator, Abdul Jalil Jan, said the PDM rally will be held as planned on November 22.

He added that they will not tolerate any sort of ban from the Peshawar district administration. Jan said holding the rally is their fundamental right under the Constitution and law.