Police arrest Tiktoker for posing as a beggar

Police on Friday arrested a man for posing as a beggar in Sialkot, with initial reports revealing that he was a TikTok star.



The Tiktoker was begging in a neighbourhood when the police got suspicious and arrested him.

After the police washed his face, the young man's face became visible.

Police said that they recovered US dollars, UK pounds, and Saudi riyals from the impersonator.

The police have disclosed the person's name as Yasir.