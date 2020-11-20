close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

PM Imran Khan on the 'greatest gift' that faith has given him

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen sitting on a prayer mat at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a message on Instagram on Friday, revealed that the "greatest gift" that  faith had given him was that it had unburdened him of his fears.

"The greatest blessing faith gave me was that it liberated me from my fears; fear of failure, fear of death, fear of losing my livelihood, fear of being humiliated by others," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again expressed his view on turning Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The premier has also time and again urged the youth to dig deeper into Islam.

