Brandverse extends contract with Khaadi

KARACHI: Pakistani e-commerce content production company Brandverse announced on Friday its multi-year contract extension with local fashion brand Khaadi.

Under the agreement, Brandverse will continue to act as the exclusive partner for e-commerce content creation and photography across the brand’s e-commerce platforms.

Khaadi has selected Brandverse because the company continuously optimises its processes to Khaadi’s requirements to ensure timely management of its e-commerce assets, a press statement read.

Brandverse CEO and Co-founder Raza Matin said the business of fashion continues to evolve at a break-neck pace and COVID-19 has made it an imperative for brands to invest in their online storefronts.

"We are delighted to build upon our pioneering relationship with the biggest and most innovative fashion brand in Pakistan and enable them to make the most out of the online sales opportunity,” he said.

Khaadi Chief Strategy and E-commerce officer Ayaz Abdulla said they have a proud history of innovation in the world of fashion and look forward to building a partnership with Brandverse to raise the bar on content creation and e-commerce solutions.

“The renewal of this agreement is proof of Khaadi’s willingness to try new things, with new people and the professionalism of the Brandverse team that has delivered outstanding value for our clients. We are excited to continue to disrupt and set new standards of user experiences within the fashion vertical in Pakistan and beyond,” Matin said.