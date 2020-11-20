Watch: Oil tanker crashes into a house in DHA Karachi





KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced on social media showing a loaded oil tanker getting out of control and crashing into a house in Karachi's Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Geo News reported Friday.

According to the CCTV-camera footage of the accident, the tanker belonged to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Corporation. The vehicle was moving at a high speed when it suddenly changed lanes, damaged the concrete median strip, and crashed into a house.

Sources say that the vehicle damaged a house at the South Circular Avenue in DHA's Phase 2.

The video clip showed that the accident caused considerable destruction to the house. No casualties, however, were reported.