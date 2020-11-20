Watch: Oil tanker crashes into a house in DHA Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced on social media showing a loaded oil tanker getting out of control and crashing into a house in Karachi's Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Geo News reported Friday.
According to the CCTV-camera footage of the accident, the tanker belonged to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Corporation. The vehicle was moving at a high speed when it suddenly changed lanes, damaged the concrete median strip, and crashed into a house.
Sources say that the vehicle damaged a house at the South Circular Avenue in DHA's Phase 2.
The video clip showed that the accident caused considerable destruction to the house. No casualties, however, were reported.