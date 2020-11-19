Boy risks life to save himself from being allegedly raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A boy in Sukkur risked his life and jumped off from a flat to save himself from allegedly being raped, police said Wednesday.
According to police, three suspects have been arrested, while the injured boy was shifted to a hospital for medical attention.
A day earlier, two boys were allegedly raped by four men in Quetta's Kech district.
According to police, the victims' medical tests came back positive after which a case was filed.
The police said one suspect was arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the other three.