PM Imran Khan presented signed cricket bat by Afghan cricket team during Kabul visit

Afghanistan's cricket team presents a signed cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/PAKPMO

The Afghan cricket team presented a signed bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the premier's maiden visit to Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.

PM Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was the Pakistani captain who had led the country to victory during the 1992 World Cup.

During his visit, the prime minister said that Pakistan would do its utmost best to end violence and establish peace in Afghanistan, as he held a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The people and government of Pakistan have only one concern, and that is to establish peace in Afghanistan because the people of the country have suffered for four decades."

He said that even though Pakistan played its role in getting the Taliban to talk to the Americans, as well as engage them in the intra-Afghan dialogue, the level of violence has been on a rise in the country.



PM Imran Khan assured the Afghanistan government that Pakistan is ready to help the country in every possible way to attain peace.

"We will be helping you more than your expectations," he said.