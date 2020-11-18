Has Balochistan govt imposed a coronavirus lockdown?

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. — RadioPakistan/Files

The Balochistan government has not imposed a lockdown, spokesperson for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani confirmed Wednesday, after a fake notification was circulated in media groups.

The notification had mentioned that a broad-based smart lockdown would be imposed in the province and that commercial activities would come to a halt at 10pm.

Confirming that the notification was fake, Shahwani, in a tweet, said: "The Balochistan government has not made any decision to impose a lockdown."



"The notification circulating in media groups are fake," the spokesperson added.

The development comes a day after Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had said that the provincial government has decided to begin the winter vacations in educational institutions before the scheduled time in view of the second wave of the COVID-19.

The provincial education minister announced that winter vacations will commence from December 1.

“The new education year will begin from March after three-month vacations across the province,” he said.



Balochistan recorded 156 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total cases mounting up to 16,529.