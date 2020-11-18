Police arrests man in Sargodha for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Sargodha’s Qasba Lalyani.
An FIR has been registered on the complaint of her father at the Kot Momin police station, the police said.
The law enforcers said the suspected rapist is being interrogated.
More details of the case were unavailable. Further investigation is underway.