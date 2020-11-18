Police arrests man in Sargodha for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

Police says that the suspected rapist is being interrogated. Photo: File

SARGODHA: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Sargodha’s Qasba Lalyani.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of her father at the Kot Momin police station, the police said.

The law enforcers said the suspected rapist is being interrogated.

More details of the case were unavailable. Further investigation is underway.