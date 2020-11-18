PDM announces 12-point 'Charter of Pakistan'

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside various PDM leaders, on November 17, 2020. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter account

A 12-point "Charter of Pakistan" was unveiled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Tuesday as it vowed to continue its campaign against the "selected" government it aims to send packing.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, following a meeting between various PDM leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that this charter fulfils the promise made to people of sharing the ground rules and objectives of the 11-party Opposition alliance.



The 12 points of the covenant were outlined as under:

1. Enforcement of and supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan

2. Autonomy of the parliament

3. Elimination of the role of establishment and intelligence agencies from politics

4. Establishment of an independent judiciary

5. Reforms for free, independent and fair elections

6. Protection of basic human and democratic rights of the people

7. Protection of the rights of the provinces and the 18th constitutional Amendment

8. Effective local government system

9. Security of freedom of expression and media

10. Elimination of extremism and terrorism and the implementation of the National Action Plan

11. Emergency economic plan for an end to inflation, unemployment, and for poverty alleviation

12. Protection and implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution

'Zaidi's statement FIR against govt'

Fazlur Rehman, during the briefing, also made passing remarks about the Shabbar Zaidi controversy, saying that the ex-FBR chief's "confession" is an "FIR against the government".

"The sugar mafia was given a facility of Rs 400 billion," alleged the PDM chief, adding: "Shabbar Zaidi said that Imran Khan told him 'leave them, they fund us'."

He also said that when Zaidi "caught those responsible", he was "fired".

Zaidi responded to these remarks on Twitter, saying that such a statement is "completely incorrect".

"My respect for Imran Khan increased many times after working with him. He is [a] great leader and a warrior against [the] status quo. I respect and salute him," he wrote.

'Rigged' elections rejected

The PDM chief also said that the Opposition alliance "rejects the rigging in Gilgit Baltistan".

"This was a replay of the rigging of the 2018 elections," said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He alleged that the Supreme Court's directives for a free and fair election in Gilgit Baltistan were ignored.

'Rallies to continue as planned'

"We have decided that we will not end our campaign until the selected government is sent packing," the Maulana declared.

He said that the NAB, FIA and other agencies are "taking revenge" by making "false cases" against politically active people.

Fazlur Rehman said that PDM rejects the ban on political rallies under the "guise of coronavirus". "The PDM's rallies will be held as per schedule."