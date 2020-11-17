PTI govt to introduce electronic voting system in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

A file photo of Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that his government will introduce an electronic voting system in the country to ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing the nation on electoral reforms, the prime minister said every party should accept results. "We also want to introduce a system for overseas to cast their votes and become part of the democratic decision."

PM Imran Khan also spoke about the legislative and constitutional requirements for electoral reforms. He has given the Election Reforms Committee until January 31 2021, to finalise recommendations.

The premier said the Parliament should adopt a show of hands as a method to elect senators and do away with secret balloting.