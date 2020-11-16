Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020 results were changed overnight: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference in Gilgit-Baltistan, on November 16, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the government of "rigging" the Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020, vowing not to compromise over the rights of the people.

Lashing out at the federal government, the PPP chairman said that he will lead the PPP's protest against "rigging" till the right of the vote was not safeguarded.

"The PTI was not even prepared to contest the elections," alleged Bilawal. "They did not even have a candidate for the post of chief minister [for Gilgit Baltistan]."

He said that polling wasn't even held at all the polling stations of GBA-2 constituency, adding that at GBA-18, women were not allowed to cast their vote.

"We will not allow you to ensure one 'favourite' party wins elections," said Bilawal, without going into detail as to whom he was referring to.

Talking about a PPP candidate Jameel Ahmad, Bilawal said he was winning the election but the result was changed overnight. "He [Jameel] was leading but at 2:00 am in the morning, the results were changed," he said.

"Ballot boxes were stolen from GBA-21," he said, refusing to accept an election were ballot boxes were allegedly stolen. "On GBA-13, they used the excuse of bad weather to hold off polling," accused Bilawal.

The PPP leader accused the PTI government of making a mockery of the people of Gilgit Baltistan and also, of the judiciary. He demanded action be taken against PTI ministers and lawmakers.

"PTI federal ministers talked about development projects in exchange of votes," he alleged.

Bilawal said that the people of Gilgit Baltistan "want their votes to be protected" and that the PPP will ensure that they are.

The PPP leader said he had cancelled his return flight from Gilgit as "I cannot leave my people like this". "We will not accept any lollipop, will never compromise on the rights of the people," he added.

Maryam Nawaz says PTI failed to win majority despite rigging

Bilawal is not the only Opposition leader who has alleged that rigging has taken place in the Gilgit Baltistan elections.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Maryam said PTI failing to cement a clear majority in the northern region is a "shameful defeat" for the incumbent government. "This defeat is a telling sign of what the future has in store."

Maryam said the ruling party was unable to secure a majority despite using state machinery and with the help of turncoats, adding that the people of GB have no confidence in the PTI.

