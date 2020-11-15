close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Over Rs17 billion worth of 'chars', crystal meth recovered in Pasni mountains

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

KARACHI: More than Rs17 billion worth of 'chars' — or hashish — and crystal meth were seized by Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) during an operation carried out in Pasni, near Balochistan's port city of Gwadar.

According to a spokesperson, PCG personnel foiled a bid to smuggle the contraband abroad, recovering almost 2,700kg chars and more than 100kg of crystal methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug commonly known as ice.

The hundreds of kilos of drugs were hidden in the mountains of Pasni, the PCG spokesperson said, adding that the contraband was supposed to be smuggled out of Pakistan through sea.

At international rates, the drugs seized were worth Rs17.275 billion, they noted.

