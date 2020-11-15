close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
November 15, 2020

Jacobabad police foil bid to marry underage children

Sun, Nov 15, 2020
Sindh Police officers reached the village of Dorr where an underage marriage was about to take place and took the 'husband' and 'wife' into custody. Representational image via Geo.tv/Files

JACOBABAD: Police on Sunday foiled a bid to "marry off" underage children, as officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) reached the city's Dorr village.

According to a statement from the Sindh Police, officers reached the village in Jacobabad where an underage "marriage" was about to take place. They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.

Sindh Police added that the nikkahkhwan, or the marriage officiator, managed to flee during the operation.

