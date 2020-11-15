Jacobabad police foil bid to marry underage children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JACOBABAD: Police on Sunday foiled a bid to "marry off" underage children, as officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) reached the city's Dorr village.
According to a statement from the Sindh Police, officers reached the village in Jacobabad where an underage "marriage" was about to take place. They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.
Sindh Police added that the nikkahkhwan, or the marriage officiator, managed to flee during the operation.