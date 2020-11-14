PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated the Hindu community in Pakistan on the festival of Diwali.

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," said the premier.

On the occasion of Diwali, the government of Pakistan has declared an optional holiday for the Hindu citizens so that they can celebrate the festival of light.

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali — also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights — across the country with zeal and fervour, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special "poojas" will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people during observance of religious festivity of Hinduism.

Diwali is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of Hindu god Lord Rama — or Ramachandra — over evil Ravana and how he spent 14 years in tranquillity. Celebrated for five days, it also marks the start of the new year of Hindu calendar.

The Pakistani Hindu community also lit earthen lamps in the night and fireworks were also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur.