No party will be able to win a majority govt if mid-term elections are held: IPOR survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
If the demand for mid-term elections put forth by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is fulfilled, no party will be able to secure a majority government, a nationwide survey conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) has revealed.
The survey, in which more than 2,000 people participated, revealed that less than a third of Pakistanis want the incumbent PTI-led government to complete its tenure.
Of the total respondents, 26% said they would vote for the PML-N and 25% said they would choose the PTI. Moreover, 9% opted for the PPP, whereas 3% selected the JUI-F.
The TLP was more popular than ANP, APML, PML-Q, and the MQM-P, gaining 2% of the votes, while the remaining four got 1% each.
However, 12% of those surveyed said they would not vote for any party. Another 8% said they were still indecisive, 3% said they would make their choice based on the parties' performance, and 9% did not respond to the question.
Although the current survey disclosed that the popularity of the PTI has declined by 7% since the 2018 general elections, the IPOR noted that that of the PML-N rose by 2% and the PPP's fell by 4%.
If the public opinion on this question was considered on a provincial basis, there was no change in the case of mid-term elections. The PML-N leads in Punjab with a 39% vote, while the PTI comes in at the second number with 26%. The remaining — the PPP, TLP, and the PML-Q — were at 5%, 2%, and 1%, respectively.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, the PTI leads with 34% votes in case of immediate mid-term elections, whereas 12%, 8%, 3%, 4%, 3%, and 2% of those surveyed chose the PML-N, JUI-F, ANP, PPP, JI, and the TLP, respectively.
In the case of Sindh, the PPP is the most popular party in the province with an edge of 22%.
However, the PTI comes second with 13% votes, while 9%, 3%, 3%, 2%, and 1% lean towards the PML-N, JI, JUI-F, TLP, and the MQM-P.
The survey indicated that 45% of the people favoured the PDM's call for immediate elections, whereas 31% — or less than a third — wished for the incumbent PTI government to complete its tenure.
Only 24% did not respond to the question.
Interestingly, however, the IPOR poll observed that 49% of the respondents believed that the PDM's campaign was aimed at civilian supremacy. But 32% voiced their opinion that those part of the Opposition's coalition wished to hide their alleged corruption while 19% gave no response.
The survey also found that 53% of those surveyed believed that the current PTI government was targeting its political opponents under the guise of eradicating corruption.
However, 31% thought that the government was sincerely working to eliminate corruption. At least 16% did not respond to the question.
The idea that the PTI regime was targeting its opponents under the guise of eliminating corruption was most common in Sindh where 72% were in favour of this opinion, while 16% opposed the notion.
In Punjab, half of the respondents said they believed the PTI government was targeting its opponents under the guise of eliminating corruption and 33% opposed it.
Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43% believed this notion was correct whereas 43% believed this notion was wrong. Separately, in Balochistan, 35% were in favour of the idea and 40% against.