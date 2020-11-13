Gallup Pakistan rejects fake Twitter post, says it did in fact conduct a survey on GB elections

— Photo courtesy Twitter/@GallupPak

Gallup Pakistan on Friday responded to news circulating that it had not conducted a survey on the Gilgit-Baltistan elections slated for November 15, saying that all such reports are "fake and entirely fabricated".



The agency that gathers opinion polls from people, in a post on Twitter, shared a screenshot of a tweet falsely attributed to Gallup Pakistan and rejected having shared such a post.

"In limited portions of social media below post is circulating. It is fake and entirely fabricated," Gallup Pakistan wrote.

It said that the official Twitter handle @GallupPak "has authentic news".

The survey firm stressed that all news items regarding a Gallup Pakistan survey on elections in GB circulating in top news channels and newspapers are authentic.

The survey

A poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan on the GB elections shows that PTI is most popular party with 27% of respondents favouring the party. However, PPP is not far behind with 24% of the people saying they would vote for the party; 14% said PML-N.

Closer analysis shows that PPP is ahead of PTI in 2 out of 3 divisions of GB (Diamer and Gilgit). However, PTI is ahead in the Baltistan area.

Gallup Pakistan warns that the results are too close to say anything for certain.