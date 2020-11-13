Gallup Pakistan rejects fake Twitter post, says it did in fact conduct a survey on GB elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gallup Pakistan on Friday responded to news circulating that it had not conducted a survey on the Gilgit-Baltistan elections slated for November 15, saying that all such reports are "fake and entirely fabricated".
The agency that gathers opinion polls from people, in a post on Twitter, shared a screenshot of a tweet falsely attributed to Gallup Pakistan and rejected having shared such a post.
"In limited portions of social media below post is circulating. It is fake and entirely fabricated," Gallup Pakistan wrote.
It said that the official Twitter handle @GallupPak "has authentic news".
The survey firm stressed that all news items regarding a Gallup Pakistan survey on elections in GB circulating in top news channels and newspapers are authentic.
A poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan on the GB elections shows that PTI is most popular party with 27% of respondents favouring the party. However, PPP is not far behind with 24% of the people saying they would vote for the party; 14% said PML-N.
Closer analysis shows that PPP is ahead of PTI in 2 out of 3 divisions of GB (Diamer and Gilgit). However, PTI is ahead in the Baltistan area.
Gallup Pakistan warns that the results are too close to say anything for certain.