COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) and Bill Gates (L). Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates on Thursday evening about Pakistan’s COVID-19 response as well as the resumption of the polio campaign in the country, Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa and Bill Gates talked about Pakistan’s COVID-19 response.

During the call, Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army "for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year."



COAS Bajwa said that effectively fighting COVID-19 and polio is a “national cause and national effort,” adding that he will only deem the mission successful when every child Pakistan is safe from the poliovirus.

“[The] credit goes to the grassroots workers, including the mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies, and health representatives,” Gen Bajwa said.

While appreciating Pakistan’s efforts in safely conducting the polio immunisation campaign despite the looming threat of coronavirus, Bill Gates said that his foundation will continue working with Pakistan ‘to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children,’ the statement read.