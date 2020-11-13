The premier is also scheduled to meet the notables of the area and announce a package for Southern Balochistan. Photo: The News/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be announcing a "historical development package" for Turbat, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday.

In a tweet, Umar said the projects were finalised after months of hard-work by a dozen ministers.

The premier is scheduled to arrive in the city today where he will meeting notables of the area before announcing package for the southern region of the province.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, and Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kiani.



PM Imran will also lay the foundation stone of the 200-bed Makran Teaching Hospital in Turbat. Moreover, he will be apprised of the progress of various projects in the region.