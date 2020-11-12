Prince William wants to 'get into shape' after England undergoes second lockdown

Price William believes that the second Covid-19 lockdown in England will see him gain weight and is wanting to "get back into shape again".

During last week's Remembrance Day meeting with deployed representatives from the navy, army and air force, William spoke to Leading Physical Instructor Damon Bell and said that he would need his help in losing weight.

"I remember being beasted by people like you Damon on the Iron Duke. The on-deck PT was always quite a fun afternoon," William said.

"I think after a number of lockdowns I might need your PT skills to help get back into shape again."

"Always on the end of a Zoom call sir, whenever you're ready," Bell said.

Previously, Prince William poked fun saying that quarantine at Anmer Hall with Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was full of baked treats and that he was concerned "about the waistline of the nation."

"I think we've all eaten so many cakes and chocolate," he told bakery owners during a visit.