KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan owns assets worth Rs2.86 billion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan owns assets worth Rs2.86 billion. Photo: The News/File

The Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday released the financial details of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) lawmakers, according to which, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan owns assets worth Rs2.86 billion while Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani's assets are valued at Rs7.7 million.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth more than Rs50 million while PTI minister Shaukat Yousafzai owns Rs5.5 million worth of assets.

Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan's assets are valued at Rs4 million and Rs20 million.

Lawmaker Ibrahim Khattak, son of Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, owns assets worth Rs25.5 million while his uncle Liaquat Khan's assets are valued at Rs180 million.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's brother Latif owns assets worth R52.7 million. ANP's Samar Haroon Bilour's assets are valued at R40 million.