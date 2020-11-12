Traffic plan for Karachi issued ahead of PSL 2020 playoffs

An aerial shot of the National Stadium. — Photo courtesy Mapio

An alternate-route plan for the citizens of Karachi has been issued ahead of the PSL 2020 Playoffs.



To ensure maximum security, areas in close proximity to the National Stadium will be closed for traffic on the days of the matches, the first of which is on Saturday, November 14.



A press release issued by the deputy inspector general of police Karachi stated that motorists will be required to take diversion routes to avoid inconvenience, adding that the authorities concerned will fully cooperate with the public.

Karsaz

As per the plan, roads that link Shahrah-e-Faisal to Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, and the Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road to the National Stadium will be closed for traffic.

Millennium Mall

Roads linking the Rashid Minhas Road to the Stadium via the Dalmia Road will remain closed. People driving from NIPA Chowrangi, Askari-IV, and Drig Road towards Shahrah-e-Faisal or Millennium Mall will have to take the Gulshan Chowrangi, Safoora, or Sohrab Goth route.

Hassan Square Flyover

Driving from Liaquatabad via the Hassan Square flyover toward the Stadium will not be allowed. Motorists who take this route will have to divert towards the University Road to reach their destinations.

New Town

The route from the University Road to New Town leading to the Stadium will be closed for traffic. Motorists will have to take the Jail Chowrangi, PP Chowrangi, or the Shaheed-e-Millat road. People commuting from the Aga Khan University Hospital, the Liaquat National Hospital, and its surrounding areas will have to take the New Town Police Station route.