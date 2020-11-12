Startling details of Sindh Assembly lawmakers’ assets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released details of the assets and liabilities of the Sindh Assembly lawmakers according to which Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah owns assets worth more than Rs230.35 million.

The ECP data showed that the chief minister also owns two cars worth Rs10.5 million each and 100 tolas of gold that he had received from his mother as gifts. While his daughter owns two plots worth Rs2 million each.

PPP MPA Faryal Talpur has assets worth more than Rs390 million and owns 980 grammes of jewellery. The sister of former president Asif Zardari also owns three cars worth more than Rs10 million.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah has declared that he has assets worth more than Rs130 million and told the ECP that he also owns 477 tolas of gold.

Documents released show that Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Zakat, Ushr and Auqaf Sohail Anwar Siyal has assets worth Rs90.28 million. While Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has assets worth Rs20.31 million and has also declared 100 tolas of gold.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has declared that he has Rs100.20 million in assets and has Rs 60.16million in bank accounts. The speaker also owns guns worth Rs1.5 million.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has told the ECP that he owns assets worth Rs330.40 million. PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh owns assets worth Rs20 million.

Sharjeel Memon’s assets

Meanwhile, former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon has declared that he owns assets in Pakistan and abroad.

Memon has stated that he has two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs4.4 million and Rs9.7 million. He also owns a plot worth Rs1.2 million in the Malir Development Authority.

The PPP MPA also has agricultural land and a house worth Rs10.5 million In Tharparkar. He also owns two apartments in Dubai worth over Rs50 million.

The lawmaker has also told ECP that he owns two Land Cruisers and 150 tolas of gold.

The MPA disclosed that he also has over Rs70.99 million. He has also stated that he owns two bank accounts with balances amounting to Rs6.9 million and Rs3.1 million in each account.

Memon has also stated that he owns guns worth Rs2.5 million.

On the other hand, Memon’s wife has a villa in Dubai worth Rs90.89 million and has 50% shares in Memon’s Dubai office that are worth Rs20.10 million

He has also told the ECP that his wife owns 100 tolas of gold and has more than Rs140.93 million.

The lawmaker’s wife has three bank accounts with balances of Rs3,792, Rs2,631 and more than Rs30.29 million in the third account.

The MPA has told the ECP that he has taken loans from three banks and owes them over Rs20.71 million.