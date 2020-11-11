close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Maryam, Bilawal discuss future political strategy over tea in GB

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacts as PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz speaks during a meeting between the leaders of two of the Opposition parties here in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, November 11, 2020. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a meeting on Wednesday after they concluded their election campaigns.

In the 12-minute meeting, the leaders discussed Pakistan's political situation and the country's future, as well as the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

Maryam and Bilawal exchanged views over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. The two also discussed future strategies in light of the current political environment.

Maryam and Bilawal are both on a campaign trail in the northern areas ahead of the forthcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

An interesting competition is expected between the ruling PTI, PML-N, and the PPP in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 for the region's assembly, slated to be held on November 15.

Interestingly, two surveys recently conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant showed that a majority of the people in the northern region leaned towards the PTI as their first choice to vote in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020, followed by the PPP.

The PML-N, however, was the third-most popular party among the people.

