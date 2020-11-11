GB election: Maryam Nawaz says PTI govt 'deserves the boot not your vote'

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz addressing a gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan, on November 11, 2020. — Twitter/MaryamNSharif

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the incumbent government would be sent packing from Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15 and that it deserves "the boot", not their votes.



Addressing a public rally in GB's Nagar, she said that the incumbent government is attempting to "steal Nawaz Sharif's hard work".

"Issue directives at your polling stations and don't let [them] steal your vote," Maryam said, as she urged her party workers to foil attempts to rig the upcoming election and "guard the ballots".



The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan's fate lies with the people and they must now "hold him accountable".



Maryam claimed that someone asked the prime minister to visit the region and see that it is the PML-N that is the front-runner in the upcoming polls.

Asking the people to secure their future, she urged them to vote for PML-N.

"My message to the Chief Election Commissioner is: Do not come in between the PML-N and the people's vote. If you steal it, the people will never forgive you," she said.

Maryam said that she was "sure" that the "lion" — the PML-N's election symbol — would prevail in the November 15 elections.

The PML-N vice-president said that there is no place in the party for the "disloyal who left the party in difficult times". "Lotas do not have any right to your votes."

The lota — a plastic vessel — is used figuratively in Pakistani politics as an insulting term for people who switch parties and loyalties quite frequently.

The PML-N leader said that those who do not stand up for the people's rights do not deserve to be representatives. "Reward those who respect the vote."