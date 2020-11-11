PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo courtesy Twitter/File

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday made an election prediction, claiming that whoever will form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), will form a government at the Centre.



Addressing party workers in Gilgit’s Bargo area, the PPP leader said that he stands with the Gilgitis and would not let anyone "steal" their rightful votes. “I will protect the votes of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he promised.

Urging people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to work together with his party in order to "drive the selected, puppet government out of power", Bilawal said: “You have helped us run a historic election campaign. November 15 will be the last day of your test. We would like to thank the people of GB for standing with the Pakistan Peoples Party.”

He vowed to fight against injustice and incompetence, asking his supporters to spread the PPP's message far and wide and among those who could not attend the jalsa.

“You have to go to every house in your area and explain to them that if they want constitutional rights and ownership for GB, and if they desire a bright future for their kids, they have to vote for the PPP,” he emphasised.

The PPP stalwart once again criticised the incumbent government for taking U-turns. “The selected government will take a U-turn as they have always done. They said they will create 10 million jobs, but they failed to deliver their promises,” he said.

Bilawal has already accepted his defeat: Bukhari

Meanwhile, the prime minister's aide on human development Zulfi Bukhari insisted that as per ground realities, PTI is "making a clean sweep" in the Gilgit-Baltistan election and that is why Bilawal is already crying over rigging — which he said is a sign that he has "already accepted his defeat".



Addressing a rally in Skardu, Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to make Gilgit-Baltistan a province.

The premier’s aide went on to claim that PM Imran was “the first to talk about making Gilgit-Baltistan a separate province” while “Bilawal was the first to oppose the move”.

“[PPP] had claimed they would form a province by winning the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Bilawal is playing politics [by using this card]. He will take you to a dead end.”

"You can see for yourself what he has done to Larkana. These people have been ruling Sindh for many years and look at the condition of the province. There are no hospitals or roads," he said, urging people to vote wisely.

