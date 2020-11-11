close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
November 11, 2020

Iqra Aziz touched by Yasir Hussain's gift and lovely note

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz could not stop gushing over Yasir Hussain's gift for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress uploaded a picture of a bottle (which seems like a perfume but she did not elaborate what it was) on which a note was attached.

"I love you," read the note.

"Just came back to Lahore and look what I saw, my husband left this for (me) with a note," she posted in the caption of the image.

Yasir Hussain had recently courted controversy when he went to Lahore and said that the city should be as clean as Karachi.

Sharing an Instagram story from Lahore, he had written: "Karachi ko bhi itna saaf hona chahiye (Karachi should also be clean as well)." 

