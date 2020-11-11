MDCAT 2020: SHC stops PMC from holding exams on November 15

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stopped the Pakistan Medical Commission from conducting the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) that was scheduled for November 15.



The SHC has halted the exam till the formation of an academic board and authority.

"Honourable High Court [...] gives 15 days to form [academic board and authority] and thereafter finalise syllabus and then hold MDCAT. Students already registered will be eligible to sit for MDCAT," said lawyer Jibran Nasir.



