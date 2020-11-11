close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

MDCAT 2020: SHC stops PMC from holding exams on November 15

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stopped the Pakistan Medical Commission from conducting the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) that was scheduled for November 15.

The SHC has halted the exam till the formation of an academic board and authority.

"Honourable High Court [...] gives 15 days to form [academic board and authority] and thereafter finalise syllabus and then hold MDCAT. Students already registered will be eligible to sit for MDCAT," said lawyer Jibran Nasir.

This is a developing story  and more updates will be added as soon as they are received.  Please keep refreshing the page for timely updates.

Latest News

More From Pakistan