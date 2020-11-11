MDCAT 2020: SHC stops PMC from holding exams on November 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stopped the Pakistan Medical Commission from conducting the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) that was scheduled for November 15.
The SHC has halted the exam till the formation of an academic board and authority.
"Honourable High Court [...] gives 15 days to form [academic board and authority] and thereafter finalise syllabus and then hold MDCAT. Students already registered will be eligible to sit for MDCAT," said lawyer Jibran Nasir.
This is a developing story and more updates will be added as soon as they are received. Please keep refreshing the page for timely updates.