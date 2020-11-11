Maryam, Bilawal to meet today in GB

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are stationed at the same hotel in Gilgit Baltistan. Photo: File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet today to discuss the political situation of the country on the sidelines of the ongoing election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, reported Geo News.

Both leaders are in the northern region for the past several days on a campaign trail ahead of the Sunday polls for the GB Legislative Assembly.

Geo News said Maryam and Bilawal are stationed at the same hotel.

From the PPP, senator Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Khokhar will be meeting for tea, while PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Ahsan Iqbal, and Pervez Rashid will also be in attendance.



The two leaders are expected to discuss the overall situation in the country, the future strategy of the PDM, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan elections.