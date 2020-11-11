Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Pakistan welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday welcomed the peace deal signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



A statement issued by the FO said Pakistan consistently supported resolution of the Nagorno-Karabagh dispute in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

"We welcome the recent announcement of the cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties," reads the press release. "The trilateral agreement facilitated by the Russian Federation offers a renewed opportunity for establishing peace in the South Caucasus region."

Congratulating the government and "brotherly people" of Azerbaijain on the "liberation of their territories", Islamabad hoped this will lead to an era of "stability and prosperity in the region and will pave way for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands."

Armenia-Azerbaijain-Russia deal

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first announced the signing on social media in the early hours of Tuesday and the Kremlin and Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev later confirmed the news.

“The signed trilateral statement will become a (crucial) point in the settlement of the conflict,” Aliyev said in a televised online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said Russian peacekeepers would be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said on Facebook that he gave agreement “to end the war as soon as possible”.

The declaration has followed six weeks of heavy fighting and advancement by the Azerbaijan’s forces. Baku said on Monday it had seized dozens of more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after proclaiming victory in the battle for the enclave’s strategically positioned second-largest city.

“The decision is made basing on the deep analyses of the combat situation and in discussion with best experts of the field,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said. “This is not a victory but there is not defeat until you consider yourself defeated. We will never consider ourselves defeated and this shall become a new start of an era of our national unity and rebirth.”

Armenian protesters marched to the prime minister’s official residence in Yerevan, Government House No. 1, after the ceasefire was announced, said local news outlet Norlur.am.

Videos seen on social media showed crowds inside the building, but the prime minister’s location was unclear.