Dera Ismail Khan: 20 dead after Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

The number of casualties climbed to 20 on Tuesday of people who died when a Qingqi rickshaw fell into a canal, Geo News reported.



A large number of the dead consist of children, confirmed rescue officials.

The rickshaw was on its way from a marriage when it fell into the canal, causing the deaths of 20 people.

Sixteen bodies in total have been recovered from the canal. On Monday, rescue officials had managed to retrieve bodies of four women who had died. Three men were also rescued alive from the canal.

Rescue officials said relief efforts were still going on in the area.