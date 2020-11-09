Mirpurkhas: 17-year-old killed for 'honour', police arrest four suspects

Representational image. — The News/Files

MIRPURKHAS: Police on Monday said that four of the seven men accused of being involved in the reported honour-killing of a 17-year-old girl in Mirpurkahs' Goth Rawat Banglani have been arrested.

According to an initial investigation, the 17-year-old girl from Mirpurkhas was murdered for 'honour'. Police said the teenager was buried shortly after she was killed in what may have been an attempt to hide the crime.

Police added that three of the seven people named in the first information report (FIR) were the 17-year-old girl's brothers.