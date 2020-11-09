Ertugrul starlet Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'unhappy' about criticism from Pakistani fans

Turkish actress Hande Subasi in one of her scenes as Aykiz. Photo: Pinterest

Turkish actress Hande Subasi, who is also known for her character Aykiz, the Kayi tribeswoman from the famous Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared recently that she feels unhappy about the criticism that the TV series's stars receive on matters pertaining to their personal lives.

In an exclusive interview with Icon, the Turkish actress was asked whether she felt offended at being criticised for posting pictures that her Pakistani fans find too risqué, the actress agreed it was a sensitive issue, adding that she knew fans usually associate actors with the characters they play on-screen.





"My job, though, was only to do my professional best and to give life to Aykiz. This does not make me Aykiz," she said. "I’m Hande. I really appreciate the admiration of my fans but I’m not happy about being criticised and getting negative comments about things that I do in my personal life."

However, the actress had kind words to say about Pakistan and said she was curious about the country's culture. Saying that it would be "a pleasure to visit Pakistan", Subasi exclaimed happiness at her work being recognised and appreciated in another country.

Since the very first episode of the series, the character of Aykiz is in love with Turgut Alps, one of the key warriors in Ertugrul's entourage and arguably the closest to him.

