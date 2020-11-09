Chinese ambassador meets Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's role for conflict prevention in region

China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong calls on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on November 09, 2020. — Twitter/ISPR

RAWALPINDI: China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters on Monday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security, as stated in an official tweet by DG ISPR.

Both noted the exceptional relations between Pakistan and China and expressed determination to strengthen further their friendship.



The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contribution towards prevention of conflicts in the region.

