GUPIS, Goopechh: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his "party of turncoats" are "a disease spreading through Pakistan today", PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Monday.

Maryam Nawaz, in her latest attack targeted at the premier and his party, the PTI, likened them to the novel coronavirus, saying a person like Imran Khan did not deserve the stature of the PM Office.



"The disease called COVID-19 came to the world recently but it had already spread in Pakistan in 2018," she said while addressing a public gathering in Gupis, Gilgit-Baltistan.



"This disease doesn't go away by wearing masks," she continued. "It will go away when we throw it out."

The PML-N leader, who is on a seven-day election campaign ahead of the GB polls scheduled for the coming Sunday, said it "pained her to take the name of a person like Imran Khan".

"Mian sahab has already put him aside, telling him to stay out of this fight between elders. But I have no choice but to take his name."

Maryam blamed the premier for weakening Pakistan's ideological roots, its economy, the federation, and its institutions.



Speaking of her party's five-year tenure, Maryam Nawaz told the people of Gupis that it was the PML-N government in GB that made Yasinabad into a district but it was not given its fair share by the incumbent leadership in Islamabad.



"The solution for your problems is only one, and the name of it is Nawaz Sharif," said Maryam as she made the case to the people to vote for her party.

The PML-N leader noted how people said GB voted for the same party that ruled in Islamabad. She added that the people of GB were intelligent and no one would "board a sinking plane but many will jump from it".

The PML-N leader also appealed to the women present at the rally to come out on election day along with their families and relatives and vote for the PML-N.