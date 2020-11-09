PML-N leader Capt Safdar contracts COVID-19: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's husband, Captain Safdar, on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a report indicated.
The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain Safdar had to immediately leave the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan — where he was with his wife, Maryam Nawaz — and return to Lahore.
According to the reports, Captain Safdar has been moved to Lahore's Sharif Medical City Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The report added that his lungs have been affected due to COVID-19.