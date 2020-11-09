close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

At least seven injured as tanker crashes into bank in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020
Geo News/Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: At least seven people were injured as a water tanker crashed into a private bank's branch Monday here in the city's North Nazimabad area.

According to rescue sources, the water tanker was speeding and had lost control before hitting the building and wounding at least seven people.

Rescue sources noted that some vehicles parked outside the bank were also damaged by the out-of-control tanker.

More to follow...

