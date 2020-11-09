At least seven injured as tanker crashes into bank in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Geo News/Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: At least seven people were injured as a water tanker crashed into a private bank's branch Monday here in the city's North Nazimabad area.



According to rescue sources, the water tanker was speeding and had lost control before hitting the building and wounding at least seven people.



Rescue sources noted that some vehicles parked outside the bank were also damaged by the out-of-control tanker.

More to follow...

